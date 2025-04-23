Delaware takes step back in latest American Lung Association “State of the Air” report

The American Lung Association’s State of the Air report shows Delaware counties have worsening levels of ozone and daily particle pollution.

In the 26th annual report, New Castle County retained its “C” grade for ozone, while Kent dropped from a “B” to a “C” and Sussex dropped from an “A” grade to a “B.”

According to Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer with the American Lung Association, the news was worse for fine particle pollution.

"All of the counties earned straight "D's", with Kent and Sussex County ending their 13-year streak of straight "A's." So while the grades did get worse, there were no counties in Delaware that got a failing grade," said Brown.

The report attributes the decline in part to the smoke from Canadian wildfires in 2023, which contributed to the worsened pollution levels.

Brown says ozone and particle pollution can be harmful.

"They really pose a risk to everyone's health, but they're especially harmful to people with lung diseases such as asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease we call it COPD, to children, to elderly, pregnant people,” said Brown. “And both ozone and particle pollution can lead to premature death, and they can cause serious health issues such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, preterm births."

Brown notes another issue can be problems with cognitive function later in life, meanwhile, particulate pollution can also increase the risk of lung cancer.

The report covers three years from 2021-2023.

Meanwhile, DNREC’s Annual Air Quality Report for 2023 shows all pollutants except ozone and fine particulate matter remained below the National Ambient Air Quality Standards in Delaware.