Delaware fares well in the latest “State of Lung Cancer” report with some room for improvement

The American Lung Association releases its 2025 “State of Lung Cancer” report.

The report shows that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths not only in Delaware but in the United States.

The state ranks 5th nationally with 24.3% of eligible people being screened - meaning those that meet the criteria for lung cancer screening or are recommended by a doctor are following the advice.

American Lung Association chief mission officer Deb Brown says that’s good news because when discovered early, treatment options are much better and outcomes improve.

"We are seeing that more people, the survival rate has increased, and so you know, I think it's really important to remind people that that gives us a lot of hope,” said Brown. “We know that as I said, early detection and survival rates are really important to that hope, and so Delawareans are living longer after a lung cancer diagnosis, which is amazing."

Delaware ranked 16th in the nation for survival at 30.6% - a 28% improvement over the past five years. The national rate of people alive five years after lung cancer diagnosis is 29.7%.

The state was also 14 nationally for early diagnosis at 30% besting the national average of just over 28%.

The state also ranked 8th for surgery as the first course of treatment.

"The state did well in the number of individuals receiving surgery once it's diagnosed, and again that's really important for somebody to have their lung cancer diagnosed early before it spreads because then surgical treatment is an option," said Brown.

On the negative side, the state is 31st for the rate of new lung cancer cases at 56.3 per 100,000 the national rate is 52.8.

Delaware is also number 22 for lack of treatment at 19.4%. Nationally 21% of cases receive no treatment.