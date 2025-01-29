“State of Tobacco Control” highlights Delaware’s tobacco control policies, both good and bad

The American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” is a mixed bag for the First State.

The report graded the state in five areas, giving A-grades in three area including funding for state tobacco prevention programs, according to Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association

"The CDC puts a recommendation as to how much of the money should be spent toward tobacco control and education, and I believe Delaware is up in the 84% range as far as the amount of money that is being allotted to that. So that deserves a grade A that this report talks about in Delaware," said Rizzo.

Delaware also received A’s in strength of smoke free workplace laws and coverage and access to services to quit tobacco.

On the flipside, there were two areas where the state received failing grades: level of state tobacco taxes and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in Delaware and Rizzo says there are several ways to combat that.

"So the main thing we can do is never start smoking or keep helping people try to quit smoking and getting them off cigarettes. So that's the main focus of the education that we put toward this is how to prevent people from taking up the habit and importantly, helping them get off of the habit of cigarette smoking and other nicotine related products," said Rizzo.

This year’s report urges Delaware lawmakers to focus on protecting and increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs

It also says lawmakers should protect the state’s tobacco tax structure and defend any attempted rollbacks on specific products.

The American Lung Association also warns that the tobacco industry is introducing new products that appeal to younger people such as e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones.