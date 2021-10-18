-
This year’s Fourth of July holiday appears to be another success for businesses at the Delaware beaches. Hotels and motels in Rehoboth and Dewey beach…
-
If you are hitting the road for the July 4th holiday, you’ll have one less thing to worry about on your drive. Delaware’s Department of Transportation is…
-
First State motorists are seeing falling prices at the gas pump as the 4th of July weekend approaches.AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the average cost of a…
-
Business was booming at the beaches this past weekend. More than 200,000 people visited the Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach area over the Fourth of July…
-
In addition to barbeques and fireworks, the 4th of July weekend is also about history, specifically the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and…
-
More people will travel this Independence Day weekend than ever before, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic projections. More than 115,000 Delawareans will head…
-
The Fourth of July weekend was a busy one on the roads in the First State.DelDOT reports 648,583 cars passed through the state’s three major toll plazas –…
-
The July 4th holiday weekend was a good one for businesses at Delaware’s beachesRehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Carol…