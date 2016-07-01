Enlighten Me: First State Heritage Park
Tom Byrne
The Old State House on The Green
Tom Byrne
A marker tells the Old State House's history
Tom Byrne
The John Bell House on The Green
Tom Byrne
Stories of brave men from Dover and their families who fought for American Independence come alive on the Dover's Heroes of the Revolution Walking Tour.
In addition to barbeques and fireworks, the 4th of July weekend is also about history, specifically the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and more broadly the Revolutionary War.
The focus this weekend is largely on Philadelphia, where the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence and did much of the work to create the United States. But there is also some of this Revolutionary War-era history to be found here in our own backyard.
One such place is the First State Heritage Park in Dover and for this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with Park Superintendent Sarah Zimmerman to learn more about what you can find there.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews First State Heritage Park superintendent Sarah Zimmerman.