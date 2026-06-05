How new gene research could affect future colorectal cancer treatment
ChristianaCare researchers identified a developmental genetic pattern that showed how colorectal cancer develops. The findings revealed that certain types of genes drive cancer growth and resistance, and how the precise timing of how they develop is linked to colon cancer formation.
The research team’s work also showed the genes can predict survival in colorectal cancer patients, indicating it can be a marker of disease behavior and a target for future therapies.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Bruce Boman, M.D., senior author of the study and senior researcher at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute to discuss this colorectal cancer research.
Newly Identified HOX Gene
ChristianaCare's senior researcher, Bruce Boman, M.D., joined DPM's Joe Irizarry to explain how this new gene's identification will help them understand colorectal cancer.