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The Green

Enlighten Me: New colorectal cancer data could be a game changer

By Martin Matheny
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute

Colorectal cancer is one of the most lethal and prevalent forms of cancer. 

New research from ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware adds new data about how it forms and its early stages which could have long-term implications for treatment.

To learn more, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Dr. Bruce Boman, a senior researcher at the Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, who was one of the lead researchers.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Dr. Bruce Boman from ChristianaCare's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center

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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny