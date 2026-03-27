Enlighten Me: New colorectal cancer data could be a game changer
Colorectal cancer is one of the most lethal and prevalent forms of cancer.
New research from ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware adds new data about how it forms and its early stages which could have long-term implications for treatment.
To learn more, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Dr. Bruce Boman, a senior researcher at the Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, who was one of the lead researchers.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Dr. Bruce Boman from ChristianaCare's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center