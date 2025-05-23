Why colorectal cancer rates are rising among young adults
Colorectal cancer rates in adults over the age of 50 have been falling since the 1980s, but that’s not the case for young adults. New research shows that colorectal cancer incidences and deaths are increasing in people under 50.
If that trend continues, colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among young adults globally by 2030.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Bayhealth colorectal surgeon Dr. Assar Rather to examine the rise in colorectal cancer for young people and how it’s being addressed.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon discusses the surge of colorectal cancer in young people with Bayhealth colorectal surgeon Dr. Assar Rather