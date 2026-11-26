The Delaware Department of Agriculture announces a new round of Specialty Crop Block Grant funding.

Delaware’s Ag Department announced eight projects would be supported by this new round of funding, totaling over $400,000 federal dollars.

The department’s Chief of Community Relations Michael Lewis says supporting these projects is a core part of the department's mission.

“Any time that our friends in the ag industry, whether they be in the education side or in the private business side- has a chance to expand their creative energies and expand projects to enhance agriculture production, the Delaware Department of Agriculture is going to be supportive of that.” he said.

Lewis adds this is a continuation of a larger investment from the federal government.

“They ask people to submit projects for potential funding, [its] available for all the states and territories. Overall, in 2026, the USDA is investing more than $86 million into more than 600 across the country and territories.” he said.

Of those 600 projects, 8 are here in the First State.

They range from research projects at the University of Delaware investigating mold that harms watermelon harvest to a new monthly magazine from the Delaware Farm Bureau.

Lewis says details on the next round of funding are not available yet, but those interested should keep an eye on Ag Department communication channels for more info.