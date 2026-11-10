New partnership to develop community solar using eight commercial properties

Harvey Hanna & Associates and King Energy announce a community solar partnership.

The partnership will develop more than 19 megawatts of rooftop community solar across eight Harvey Hanna properties in New Castle County.

"We recognize that some of these rooftops represent an opportunity. They're underutilized, quite frankly. So through our partnership with King Energy, we're turning that otherwise underutilized space into renewable energy assets that can generate electricity, provide financial benefits to the property owners and tenants and expand access to clean energy for Delaware residents, which is obviously a very hot topic right now in Delaware," said Jordan Seemans, manager of government affairs and community relations with Harvey Hanna & Associates, a Delaware-based real estate developer.

Seemans notes the program is specifically designed to provide access to renewable energy at a discount compared to traditional retail electricity rates.

"This is community solar,” said Seemans. “So remember, this means electricity generated is made available to participating residents and businesses throughout the community. You don't need to own a home or have a suitable roof or make an investment in solar infrastructure to participate in this community solar program."

All eight projects are located within Delmarva Power’s service territory, and they’re still in development with the installations coming online in the coming years.

Three of the sites have been accepted into the Delaware’s JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator.