UD launches labs to advance human-AI cooperation to support decision making in health care

The University of Delaware celebrates the launch of the NSF National AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation at its STAR Campus in Newark.

The National Science Foundation provided a $21.5 million grant for five-years to advance human and AI cooperation.

The NSF AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation or HAIC will be headquartered at UD’s Data Science Institute, and will be the national hub for human-centered AI designed to support human decision making in health care.

UD is collaborating with Delaware State University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and the University of Florida.

"A lot of collaborators who bring in real patient data in physical therapy, rehabilitation and healthcare systems, and we will work with patient clinicians directly in trying to make sure that whatever system we develop, have that feedback loop human in the loop to make sure that the AI system really serves the needs of the human healthcare," said Cathy Wu the director of the NSF National AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation.

The goal is to bring together researchers and partners to develop trustworthy AI that strengthens human expertise while also shaping the future of rehabilitation and health care.

"It's a $21.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation that really funds us to collaborate with our partners, with our faculty and students in advancing human-AI cooperation towards health care broadly and physical therapy rehabilitation more specifically," said Wu.

HAIC - labs and all - have been operating since mid-July.

Wu notes there was a faculty retreat with representatives from each participating university this week - which included students - to help determine the path forward.