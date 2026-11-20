Eating disorder red flags and how to address them
Next week’s Thanksgiving holiday is a time to bring family together. That includes college-aged children coming back home, many for the first time since the start of the school year.
And parents may see changes in those children as they've learned to navigate their lives on campus. But are there some changes that should raise concerns – especially if they relate to their child’s relationship with food and exercise? And if you see these kinds of changes, what should you do?
This week, we chat with Bridget Shertzer - Site Director of the Renfrew Center of Philadelphia, Center Center, which offers outpatient treatment for a variety of eating disorders, to discuss red flags to watch for and how to address them.
Watching for signs of eating disorders
Bridget Shertzer, Site Director of the Renfrew Center of Philadelphia, Center Center, discusses signs of eating disorders and how to address them in college-aged children