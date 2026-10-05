La Red receives larges funding grant in organization history

La Red Health Center is a recipient of recent federal funding, marking the biggest grant in the organization's history.

La Red received over $10 million from Delaware’s Rural Health Transformation program funding. It’s the largest funding package the organization has received since it was founded in 2001.

La Red CEO, Dr. Rachel Hersh, says that’s creating new opportunities that weren’t financially feasible before.

“[Federally Qualified Health Centers] usually have a 0% to 2% margin, so we don’t have the funds to invest in this kind of stuff. So, it’s just awesome that we finally get to.” she told DPM.

La Red also began expanding its transportation program earlier this year, starting with its mobile health unit . It’s part of an effort to dismantle barriers to health care many face in Sussex County.

And, Hersh says part of the new funding will go toward its transportation fleet of 15 vehicles.

She says that funding, which will be delivered to La Red over the next five years, will be invested creating a fuller scope of health care.

“We’re going to use the funding to support our technology, our workforce, care coordination, chronic disease management, and all of those other capabilities that help us better serve our patients.” said Hersh.

Electronic medical records is another large investment being made across rural healthcare systems.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services says its new system, Epic Health Systems, will launch October 13th.

The funding is not a lump sum. Hersh says the 10 million will likely be paid out over the next five years, which means upgrades and investments need to be planned on that timeline.