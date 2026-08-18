Harrington shoots down ordinance that would allow data centers in city limits

Harrington City Council rejects an ordinance that would open the door for data centers to be built in the city.

The ordinance called for adding data centers as a conditional use in manufacturing zones under city code. Without it, developers - including one proposing a data center at the former Harrington Logistics building - can’t build data centers in Harrington.

Council heard several public comments opposing the measure during its Monday meeting. Councilman Tony Williams says his ‘no’ vote echoed their complaints

“I took into consideration all of our constituents and it just wasn’t the benefit that would meet what we want going forward for Harrington. At the end of the day, it was just that I didn’t see the benefit for Harrington, and we’re going to go in a different direction.” he told DPM.

Many members of the public were concerned about data centers’ reputation for adversely affecting water supplies and electricity prices , and creating noise and light pollution.

The measure was first considered by council some 10 months ago, but was tabled to allow council time to research data centers and their potential impact.

Vice Mayor Darrin Simpson says even after 10 months of examination, he still didn’t feel comfortable moving forward.

"We didn’t know enough about it. And, it is water usage and it is high electric usage and it is that type of thing. It’s just not going to be good for the city I don’t believe. And, there’s just so many unknowns and it’s maybe better served in a different location." he told DPM.

Harrington Council rejected the ordinance in a unanimous decision

