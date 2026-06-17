Smyrna man charged with animal cruelty after 19 neglected dogs found on his property.

The Delaware Department of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare announces the arrest of a Smyrna man after they rescued 19 dogs from his home.

57-year-old Robert O’Neill is charged with 19 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, two dog housing violations, and a misdemeanor count of Breach of Release for violating bail on a previous charge, which prohibits him from having animals.

The state alleges animal welfare officers found two adult dogs and 17 puppies living in multiple dilapidated mobile trailers and a shed above muddy and unstable ground.

They add the floor was covered in dog feces, “filth”, and clutter, creating an inhumane environment for the animals.

“The dogs had no space that wasn’t covered in filth to walk or lie down, and the grounds were wet, muddy and overgrown. No animal should live like this,” said Delaware Animal Services Captain Rebecca Stratton.

Stratto says the dogs had not been socialized to human contact and were “terrified”- some either hiding or trembling in corners at the sight of welfare officers.

The dogs were taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for protective custody.

State officials say large intakes like this can strain a shelter and encourage the public to adopt or foster these rescues by contacting the BVSPCA locations in Dover, New Castle, or Georgetown- their main line is (302) 601-7000