Second dose COVID vaccination center coming to Dover

A COVID-19 vaccination center opens at Dover International Speedway later this week.

The vaccination center is scheduled for six days starting Saturday, February 20th, and is a joint effort of FEMA, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the speedway and other state and federal agencies.

The center is for second-dose appointments only, and only be available to those who received a first-dose from the Division of Public Health at Salesianium or the Dover, Georgetown, and Delaware City DMVs.

Gov. John Carney says the event at Dover International Speedway is a sure way for many to get their second dose.

"This is an opportunity made available by the federal government using our supply to really focus on making sure the folks that received their first dose at those clinics receive their second dose here at Dover International Speedway," said Carney. "We understand that requires some folks to travel but it's a way to get thousands of folks their second dose."

The state expects to deliver about 18,000 second doses over the course of the six day event at the Monster Mile. Officials say they’ve already administered 34,000 second doses and are allocating 16,000 more for use this week.

Second-dose appointments at the Dover International Speedway clinic open Wednesday at 11 a.m. at de.gov/fema, or you can call 1-833-643-1715 if you don’t have online access.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall says it’s an easy sign-up process.

"Simple process, no login, no profile needed," said Schall. "You sign up putting some of your information, email address, and you pick on what event you got your first vaccination. Was it the Delaware City DMV, was it the Dover DMV, then you're given the time selection over whatever days we open up in the hours allotted. From there you get the confirmation. Make sure you bring your vaccination card to the site so we make sure we get the right vaccine."

Schall adds that because of FEMA’s response to weather emergencies around the country and the possibility of winter weather this week - the first day of the event could be pushed back a day. But a full six days are planned in either case.

Carney emphasized Tuesday that the biggest barrier to doing more vaccination remains the supply the state is receiving from the federal government.

"The issue is really pretty simple: we don't have enough supply," said Carney. "We don't have enough supply for those who are demnding to get vaccination. And it all comes down to that."





