More than 100 COVID-19 cases recorded Thursday

Delaware has added hundreds of cases of the coronavirus to its cumulative total in the last few days.

The state logged 116 new cases Thursday. The statewide total to date is up to 13,337. More than 1,100 of the cases have been among residents of long-term care facilities.

The state’s death toll related to the virus has remained at 521 since Sunday. A total of 333 of the fatalities were of long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations have crept to 55, up from a low of 49 Sunday.

As for data trends, the average percentage of people testing positive remains below five, and the five-day average of new positive cases remains below 100 at about 94 per day.

To date, more than 7,300 people in Delaware have recovered from the virus and more than 135,000 have tested negative.