covid-19 deaths

One more Delawarean has died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 1,027 Thursday.The latest victim was a 66-year-old…
Another inmate at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has died after contracting COVID-19. The state Department of Correction announced Wednesday that…
COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing in the First State.State health officials report hospitalizations statewide rose to a record-high…
The state reports two more COVID-19 related deaths this week.That lifts the total number since the pandemic began to 595.The current number of…
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware have hit a low mark.The state is reporting only 46 current hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday, with 11 people…
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s travel advisory lists were updated Tuesday— and Delaware is still on them. The First State has also been added to a…
Delaware added hundreds of cases of the coronavirus to its cumulative total over the weekend.The state logged 102 new cases Sunday. The statewide total to…
Delaware has added hundreds of cases of the coronavirus to its cumulative total in the last few days. The state logged 116 new cases Thursday. The…
The state again adds more than a hundred cases to its COVID-19 totals in one day.State health officials reported 121 new cases Friday, pushing the First…
Delaware is reporting 221 new coronavirus cases Thursday and one related death.A State Division of Public Health spokesperson says that’s the largest…