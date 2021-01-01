During 2018 Election cycle

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series of Candidate Conversations.

We’ve reached out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as the races for state Attorney General, State Auditor and State Treasurer and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked the same set of questions to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

Candidate Conversations are also part of with Delaware Debates 2018, produced in collaboration with University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.