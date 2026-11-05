Hatchet buried in Georgetown as Return Day tradition continues

A Sussex County post-election tradition continues in Georgetown.

Return Day seeks to bring those who ran against each other together in a show of Delaware Way unity, and many members of both parties still showed for the annual burying of the hatchet event.

But Republican candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate Joe Arminio and Dr. Mike Katz were absent from the festivities.

Sen. Chris Coons, who won his race against Katz by a 27 percentage point margin on Tuesday, says that despite his opponent not showing up, he still believes in the event’s message.

“We got to see the chair of the Sussex Republican Party and the Sussex Democratic Party bury a hatchet in beach sand from Lewes. Today is a great day to celebrate the end of the political season and

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Senator Chris Coons (leftmost) and Congresswoman Sarah McBride (second from left) were victorious in re-election campaigns Tuesday. Their opponents, Dr. Mike Katz and Joseph Arminio, were not present.

the start of working together to solve problems here in Delaware.” he said.

Although local Democrats largely shared the “blue wave” seen nationwide, not all Democratic candidates won their race.

Notably, Republicans John Atkins in House District 41 and Emily Thompson in Senate District 15 scored victories against their Democratic opponents and were among Republicans on hand at Return Day.

State Senator Eric Buckson, who was not on the ballot Tuesday, was also among them. He says Return Day is an important show of unity.

“It’s what you make of it, right? So let’s enjoy what we know, and that is: the intent of this place is to bury the hatchet, find camaraderie, and get along. We can have our differences, but let’s enjoy the moment we’re in.” he said.

Buckson adds Return Day bringing together members of both parties just days after an election is a uniquely Delaware tradition - and one he hopes continues well into the future.