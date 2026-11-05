Sprinturf Performance Park at Kirkwood features state of the art fields, upgraded amenities

The former Kirkwood Sports Complex is now Sprinturf Performance Park at Kirkwood, and the new name isn’t the only change.

BPG Sports – Buccini Pollin Group’s sports management firm – completed $10 million in capital improvements to upgrade the facility, assisted by $4 million in grants from the Delaware Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund.

The improvements mark the 65-acre, 12-field facility’s first major renovation in more than three decades.

Steve Cavalier is senior vice president and general manager of BPG Sports.

"We transitioned five grass fields to artificial turf. On those fields, we also included lights as well. We took out two fields and added more parking infrastructure for these bigger events. We updated the bathrooms and fixed those. And then a whole update of the inside turf, a brand new turf field in the indoor complex at Kirkwood along with a new roof," said Cavalier.

The park draws more than 1.5 million visitors, over 7,500 teams and hosts a variety of youth sports events, including 19 large-scale tournaments annually.

It will also host Special Olympics Delaware events as well as county rec and adult leagues.

Cavalier says the renovations are more than nice fields, it’s about the whole experience.

"It's great to have nice facilities and whatnot, but the reality is, if you really want to break it down, and I tell people this a lot. If you don't think we're trying to do what's best for your son or your daughter. I think you're sorely mistaken. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night," said Cavalier.

BPG manages and operates the facilities. As part of its agreement with New Castle County, it pays rent plus revenue share and provides $50,000 per year in scholarships to youth participating in activities at the park.