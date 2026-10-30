What can Delaware's Latinos learn about election misinformation?
With Election Day just days way, we examine a growing population that's becoming an important voter base — Latinos.
A study of the 2022 midterms showed social media was a major source of information for that group, but also a source of mis- and dis-information.
The research co-led by Dr. Marisa Abrajano at the University of California, San Diego showed Latinos were often targeted by Spanish-language social media.
To understand how this dynamic impacts the First State, ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner joins Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah.
Latinos And Misinformation
Listen to the full interview between Mike Brickner, and Jay Shah about how Latino voters are often targeted by misinformation and how that impacts our elections.