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Politics & Government
The Green

What can Delaware's Latinos learn about election misinformation?

By Jay Shah
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:47 AM EDT

With Election Day just days way, we examine a growing population that's becoming an important voter base — Latinos.

A study of the 2022 midterms showed social media was a major source of information for that group, but also a source of mis- and dis-information.

The research co-led by Dr. Marisa Abrajano at the University of California, San Diego showed Latinos were often targeted by Spanish-language social media.

To understand how this dynamic impacts the First State, ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner joins Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah.

Latinos And Misinformation
Listen to the full interview between Mike Brickner, and Jay Shah about how Latino voters are often targeted by misinformation and how that impacts our elections.
Mike Brickner, Executive Director of the Delaware ACLU

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah