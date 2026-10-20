While Election Day is November 3, early voting for the General Election kicks off Thursday

Early voting in Delaware for the 2026 General Election starts this week.

The 10-day early voting period gets underway Thursday with the final day on November 1. Early voting will be closed this Sunday, October 25. Election day is on November 3.

Early voting hours are 7 am to 7 pm on the first five days, and the voting hours will be from 11 am to 7 pm on the last five days.

Voting early is nearly identical to voting on Election Day, but you can vote at any early voting site in your county of residence.

Cathleen Hartsky-Carter is community relations officer for the Delaware Department of Elections. She says that makes early voting than more convenient than voting on Election Day where you’re assigned a polling place.

"And the convenience means, if you work, for instance, in Wilmington, but you live in Middletown, you can vote in Wilmington, at any of those early voting sites up there."

Sussex County has nine early voting sites, New Castle County has six and there are four in Kent County.

"On our main webpage, we have a sample ballot lookup tool where voters can click on it and see what your sample ballot is going to look like on Election Day, simply by entering their home address. They'll be able to see the early voting sites and their assigned polling places as well. So, we have some really neat features on elections.delaware.gov," said Hartsky-Carter.

One form of ID is needed to vote: a state driver’s license or ID card, a Dept. of Elections polling place card or voter information mailer.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address is also accepted.