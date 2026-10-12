Delaware’s new Office of Inspector General has website and hotline

The new Office of Inspector General has a website up and running.

The website has information about the history, structure and operation of the new office.

Delaware’s first Inspector General, Rob Storch, was confirmed and sworn into office in May.

"The idea is to get out information to people across the state about the new independent nonpartisan Office of the Inspector General, and about the work that we do in investigating fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption, abuse of resources across really a wide swath of state government," said Storch.

The website also gives people a way to report any fraud, waste or abuse in government.

Storch says there’s also a hotline where people can file reports.

"On that website there's a link you can click on. It's on every page in bright orange, so you can see it. A link you can click on that provides a secure means to report concerns directly to the OIG," said Storch.

Storch notes if you file a report, his office will maintain your confidentiality to the greatest extent provided by law, or you can file a report anonymously.

He adds the office has broad jurisdiction across a wide swath of state government - all state offices, departments, boards, committees, school district and the General Assembly - regarding management of resources and its administrative operations.

The website is at oig.delaware.gov.