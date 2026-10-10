Delaware creates Commission for Indigenous Affairs to "strengthen ties" with indigenous population.

Delaware now has a new body focused on the state’s indigenous community and its issues.

House Bill 365 - passed earlier this year - creates the DelawareCommission on Indigenous Affairs. Its goal is to “advance and protect the interests of the Indigenous population of Delaware”.

Gov. Matt Meyer says this Commission creates an opportunity to recognize and prioritize Delaware’s indigenous population.

“You will not just have a seat at the table. You will have a voice. You are every bit a part of governing this state as I am, as these legislators are.” he said.

The commission’s goals include strengthening ties between the state and its indigenous population, increasing communication between the state and sovereign nations, and improving services to the indigenous community, among others.

Denise Bright-Dove, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, says because tribal lands can span multiple states, so can the impact of this work.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Denise Bright-Dove, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, says that she's relieved to see that representation and a voice is finally coming to the indigenous people of Delaware.

“I may sit on tribal government in New Jersey, but I’m still home. I reside, my domicile is technically and legally, in Delaware. But, those are colonial borders.” she said.

The commission will be composed of nine members, and will operate within Delaware’s Department of State. It must include at least two members each from the Nanticoke and Lenape tribes, and another member who is of indigenous descent, all appointed by the Governor.

Each indigenous appointee will be from a panel of candidates recommended by their respective tribes.

Members may also serve any number of terms but may not serve more than 2 consecutive terms.

According to the bill's text, the commission will also advise policymakers "about the effect of agency policies, procedures, practices, laws, and administrative rules on unique Indigenous challenges and needs."

The commission will also advise the state government on issues unique to the indigenous population of Delaware, including the states bays, beaches, inland waters, potential burial sites, mental health, health care, education, social services, and housing

The state anticipates spending around $20,000 annually to support the activities of the commission. That funding is currently in place through 2029.