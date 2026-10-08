Two sports facilities approved in Middletown

Middletown Town Council unanimously approved two sports facilities.

Council approved a conditional use permit for First State Performance, LLC to put an athlete academy, performance and training facility on Patriot Drive.

Council also approved a conditional use permit for Momentum Volleyball Club to move further down on Patriot Drive to a bigger facility. They are moving from the facility that First State Performance will take over.

Hunter Moyer is in charge of two Maryland locations that provide services similar to what the First State Performance academy in Middletown will offer.

"We train athletes, we train adults down in Maryland right now. We're about 50-50 for both, we've had a lot of success. We've sent a lot of kids to play college sports,” said Moyer. “Everyone that coaches with us are CSCS certified bachelor's degrees and everything that we do. That's kind of the gist of the business itself."

Momentum Volleyball Club says it needs a bigger venue because it estimates that it has grown about 40% in the last three years with 600 to 700 kids in its program annually.

The club operates an indoor youth and athletic recreational facility for volleyball practices, training, clinics, leagues, camps, open gyms and club programs.

Momentum Volleyball Club director and owner Randy Day says the plan is not to host tournaments at the facility.

"We train here, we travel elsewhere. I don't think that there's enough space here to actually hold a tournament if we wanted to and it's too much of a really, honestly," said Day.

Momentum also hopes to include pickleball at the new facility.