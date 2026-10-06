Solutions for East Loockerman Street safety concerns discussed during Dover committee meeting

Solutions to safety issues on East Loockerman Street are in the works after a Dover committee meeting this week.

The area between South Edgehill Avenue and Willis Road saw a temporary barricade of sandbags added to restrict traffic flow and make the road safer. But it could also cost emergency vehicles valuable response time: up to two minutes.

Councilman David Anderson says although the sandbags aren’t a permanent solution, they have shown short-term returns.

“The people in the neighborhood for decades have been demanding a solution, and we’re going to give them one. And right now, closing that one entrance has returned their neighborhood to them. And, it restored that street to its original intention.” he told DPM.

Anderson says that stretch of road was never meant to be as busy as it is now, noting some days it sees over 100 vehicles an hour, creating many of the safety issues it faces.

Residents also say the barrier is working, but the City is concerned about it delaying emergency vehicles. Anderson says now is the time for a more permanent solution.

“I legitimately think that if we gate it off, and do it in such a way that connects with the emergency vehicles- that takes care of both problems.” he said.

Some suggest a “Do Not Enter” sign or other signage to restrict traffic as a more permanent solution, but residents say they don’t think the signs would be followed.

Although emergency vehicles can simply drive over the low-height sandbag barrier in a critical emergency, Anderson says they’ll likely take another route which costs them time.

For now, the sandbags will remain, but a motion to discuss the topic again at a future Safety, Advisory and Transportation Committee passed late in the meeting.

Their next regularly scheduled meeting is October 27th.