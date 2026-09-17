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Recount confirms Hudson win in GOP House District 33 primary

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:38 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

One race in Tuesday’s primary was so close the Delaware Department of Elections needed to conduct a recount.

The House District 33 Republican primary was the race required to go to a recount.

After Tuesday night, Morgan Hudson was announced as the unofficial winner by a mere seven vote margin over her opponent, Matt Bucher (Booker).

A recount was done by the Department of Elections Kent County Office, and the results remained the same.

This seat is open after Charles Postles decided to not run for reelection.

Hudson will face Democrat Joshua Pennington in November’s general election. This is a two-year term.
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Politics & Government election 2026
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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