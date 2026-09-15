Lauzen earns Democratic nomination for State Treasurer with primary victory

Democrats settle on their candidate for State Treasurer in November’s General election.

Ted Lauzen is the winner of the Democratic Primary for Treasurer, securing 45% of the vote.

Mike Miller finished second with 32% Michael Smith was third with 22%.

Lauzen, making his first run for public office, says he’s ran into a few surprises on the campaign trail.

“That has been the biggest surprise: that even in a small state, there are so many of us who are experiencing life a little bit differently. And frankly, it's in the investment roles and the programmatic roles of the treasurer that we can start to build back some strength there.” he told DPM.

He says his team plans to hit the ground running to work towards the general election.

“We have the distinct privilege of serving our neighbors and demonstrating our deep care through the investment capacity and through a well-run campaign. So we’re going to continue to work really hard.” he told DPM.

Miller told DPM he was proud of the race he ran despite the loss and noted the vast difference in campaign spending likely made a difference in the race.

Smith says Lauzen has his endorsement for the General election, along with all other Democratic candidates and that this race will likely be his last try at a public office.

Lauzen will face Republican Michael Ramone in the November General Election. The two are vying to replace current State Treasurer – Democrat Colleen Davis, who decided not to run for another term.

Ramone is hoping to become the first Republican State Treasurer since Ken Simpler, who held the office from 2015-2019. Simpler was the last Republican to hold a statewide office.