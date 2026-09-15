Gov. Meyer backed primary challengers see split result in legislative primary races

A pair of Democratic State Senate incumbents opposed by Gov. Matt Meyer face mixed results in Tuesday's Delaware primary.

Dan Cruce and Ray Seigfried won special elections a year ago to earn the seats in Senate Districts 1 and 5, but Meyer chose to endorse their challengers Adriana Bohm and Shay Frisby.

In Senate District 1, Cruce appears to have held on by 146 votes over Bohm. If that holds, Cruce will face Republican Hildi Bachtle and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Steven Washington in November.

In Senate District 5, Seigfried lost by a 58-42% margin against Frisby. Frisby will face Republican Brent Burdge and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Carolyn Frank in November.

Two other incumbent Democrats are ousted in primary losses. Franklin Cooke is defeated in House District 16 by Pamela Salaam, while Bill Carson is knocked off by Tye Grier in House District 28

In House District 9, where Republican incumbent Kevin Hensley is not seeking re-election, Democratic voters picked Ayanna Khan-Flowers to try and flip the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend area seat in November. She’ll face Republican Jamar Money in the November general election.

In the House District 23, Dave Redlawsk wins the crowded four-person primary for the Newark-area seat. Since no Republican filed to run here, Redlawsk will run unopposed in November’s General election. The seat is open because incumbent Democrat Mara Gorman is running for State Senate.

There were also a series of contested Republican primary races downstate.

In House District 41, where Republican incumbent Richard Collins chose to retire, voters backed John Atkins’ bid to try and hold the Millsboro-area seat. He’ll face Democrat Ryan Stuckey in the November general election.

In the House District 36, a third primary showdown between two candidates produced the same result as the previous two. Incumbent Bryan Shupe defeated Patrick Smith again. The margin was 850 votes after their last match up saw Shupe win by just 12 votes. Shupe faces Andy Gorlich in the November General election

And in House District 33, where Republican Charles Postles decision to retire leaves an open seat, Morgan Hudson appears to have won Tuesday’s Republican primary by just 7 votes over Matt Bucher. Hudson will face Democrat Joshua Pennington in November.

In notable Wilmington area results:

Incumbent Democrat Nnamdi Chukwuocha defeats challenger Shane’ Darby in House District 1.

Branden Fletcher-Dominguez emerged from a four-person Democratic primary in House District 3, His win knocks out incumbent Josue Ortega, who is facing a House Ethics Committee investigation.

In House District 6, Rae Krantz won the Democratic primary and is running unopposed in November to replace retiring State Rep. Debra Heffernan.