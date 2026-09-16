Katz wins GOP U.S. Senate primary, will face Sen. Coons in November

Dr. Michael Katz will challenge Sen. Chris Coons for his Senate seat in November.

Katz easily emerged victorious in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, defeating John Shulli by a 77-23% margin.

This will be his second bid for U.S. Senate after finishing third two years ago in a three-person race won by Lisa Blunt Rochester. He received only 4 percent of the vote in that race running under the Independent Party of Delaware banner.

Katz believes his professional and political experience was one reason why voters chose him over his opponent. The other, he says, is his overarching campaign message.

“The first thing we want to do is bring unity to Delaware and also to Congress. There's been an enormous amount of division and divisiveness and dysfunction in our political system, not only in Delaware, but in Congress. And that's one thing I'm going to be doing is healing the divides, bringing people together to solve problems,” said Katz, after his win.

Defeating Coons has been the main goal for Katz and he's already looking ahead to November.

"The past several months has really been a pre-game or a pre-season, in a sense, to get ready for running against Chris Coons. And we brought together unity. We've created a coalition of Republicans, independents, and common sense Democrats. And we feel very positive about our opportunity and the outcome in November," he told DPM Tuesdau night.

Sen. Coons will top the Democratic ticket in the General election after easily winning his four-person Democratic primary with 78% of the vote.

Coons has been in the Senate since 2010.