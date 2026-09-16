Jennings easily wins Democratic primary for Attorney General

First State Democrats send incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings on to November’s General election.

She won with approximately 71% of the vote against ACLU of Delaware legal director Dwayne Bensing, who got 24% of the vote. Domestic violence survivor turned advocate Patty Rickman finished a distant third.

Jennings, now in her third campaign for AG, said Delawareans need someone who will fight to protect immigration rights, reproductive freedom, and enforce policy that protects children.

“All of that matters because Delaware is a very special place," she said. "There are almost no degrees of separation. We make things happen because we’re able to work with each other."

Governor Matt Meyer was at Jennings’ watch party. He said the last eight years have been extremely consequential for state attorneys general. The Trump administration has signed 281 executive orders. Including those passed in his first term, he's surpassed all his modern predecessors.

Jennings said recent years necessitated fights against a presidential administration that she called lawless.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, what matters is if you have the best interests of your constituents at heart," she said. "…From day one we’ve been swinging for the fences and we’re not going to stop now."

She will face Republican David Graham in the November General Election.

Graham was added to the ballot by the Delaware Republican Party after no one filed to run on that side of the ballot.

Jennings ran unopposed in 2022 for the primary. A Democrat has filled the Delaware AG’s office since Jane Brady left the post in 2005.

The party sought to recruit Julianne Murray who ran against Jennings four years ago, but Murray declined.