Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen gives state of the city address

Tonight I am proud to say- the state of our city is one full of promise and hope.” opened Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen during his address to council and those in attendance.

While striking an optimistic tone, Christiansen also noted many issues the city is facing, namely homelessness, crime, and housing costs. He also called for a focus on infrastructure and continued work to revitalize Dover’s downtown.

At the top of the list is what he called Dover’s “front door” - its downtown area.

“Today, that front door is facing real and visible challenges. Homelessness, panhandling, drug related activity- [it’s] impacting public safety, economic vitality, and the quality of life. Let me clear: doing nothing is not an option.” he said.

Christiansen did not propose any solutions to those issues during his speech, but lauded the city’s support of small businesses and large factories, which he called the backbone of Dover’s economy.

Christiansen missed nearly a month of council meetings earlier this year while fighting what he called a “severe bout of flu.” When he returned, he criticized the council’s decorum , calling meetings “free-for-alls.”

Tensions also flared during the recent ouster of City Manager Dave Hugg .

In his address, Christiansen called for unity to face the city’s challenges

“It will require the courage and resolve of both the mayor and council to make tough decisions- some which may be unpopular, but necessary for a city that is on the grow.” he said.

Christiansen’s term, which he has indicated will likely be his last, is set to end in 2027.