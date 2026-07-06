A state budget trend tracker is now available to Delaware residents

Delaware’s State Auditor Lydia York unveils a state budget trend tracker.

The tracker is available on the State Auditor’s website. It’s an interactive visual tool that allows residents to view State Agency general fund appropriations across multiple fiscal years.

It tallies General Fund appropriations across state agencies and divisions from fiscal year 2015 through the fiscal year 2027 budget passed and signed just last week.

"This is just one of the many different efforts that the office has undertaken under the State Auditor Lydia York to try and make the fiscal picture of the Delaware state government a little bit easier to understand for regular Delawareans," said Samuel Barry, director of policy and communications for the Delaware State Auditor’s Office.

Barry adds the office did trackers similar to this one for the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Settlement Fund.

The latest tracker utilizes public reported data from the Delaware Department of Finance, the Office of Management and Budget and appropriations bills passed by the General Assembly and signed into law.

"Basically, it takes the budget bill, the big budget bill, and breaks it down into something that's easier to understand so you can see where your tax dollars are going,” said Barry. “Broken down between state agencies and then the divisions in those agencies, and then see trends over time to see, you know how the budget has changed and grown over the last decade or so."

The State Budget Trend Tracker does not include information on appropriated special fund spending authority.

Barry notes this most recent tracker is a way to bring more fiscal transparency to the state.