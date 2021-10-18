-
The State Treasurer’s office is pushing lawmakers to create a new program to help make saving for retirement easier.State Treasurer Colleen Davis says…
-
Permit to purchase a handgun legislation that already passed in the State Senate now goes to the full House. The bill creating a permitting process to…
-
A bipartisan group of Delaware lawmakers is creating a new caucus devoted to the First State’s growing science sector. State officials announced the…
-
Lawmakers will return to Dover after over a year of virtual meetings. But Leg Hall will still be closed to the public.Lawmakers have taken a very cautious…
-
Republicans in Delaware’s General Assembly are calling for a return to in-person meetings.Delaware’s 151st Congressional Delegation has so far been…
-
State lawmakers are moving forward on expanding access to voting through automatic registration. Currently when someone comes to the Department of Motor…
-
Some Delaware’s legislators are putting their support behind the union drive at an Amazon Warehouse in Alabama. 22 lawmakers from Dover sent a letter to…
-
Previous efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware failed to gain traction. But with nearby states moving toward legalization, the First…
-
The Department of Education took time going over the $42 million increase to their budget with the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday.The Department of…
-
The Department of Resources and Environmental Control looking to state lawmakers to fund a host of projects in the coming year. DNREC is seeking a more…