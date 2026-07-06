Lewes to collaborate with DelDOT on pedestrian and bicycle traffic monitoring for summer season

Lewes and DelDOT are collaborating on a pedestrian tracking effort as they consider improvements to the area.

The town of Lewes’s planned pedestrian improvements would take “significant investment” according to DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations, C.R. McLeod.

“Before we move forward with making that investment, which would be probably around $100,000 dollars worth of improvements, we’re going to really monitor this busy area.” said McLeod.

Improvements would be focused mostly on increasing pedestrian and bicycle user safety, he adds, noting that summer months bring the most traffic.

“Especially along Massachusetts Avenue and then also the intersection of Savannah Road and American Legion Road- and to just see what the volumes look like, especially during the summer months." he said.

Tracking will be done through trailhead counters and on-foot DelDOT employees visually tracking activity in those areas. McLeod notes this study will not cost DelDOT anything to conduct.

He adds DelDOT is considering similar projects across the First State with walkability in mind.

“We often hear the concerns about traffic and the growing population- we need to be able to move people through our communities on foot and on bike and making sure that we have the facilities to allow that is something we’re invested in.” he said.

Tracking will be done through trailhead counters and on-foot DelDOT workers manually recording data.

McLeod says DelDOT will continue tracking until the end of July. They'll then process the data and share it with Lewes leadership before the end of the year.