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Congresswoman Sarah McBride makes her reelection bid official

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 15, 2026 at 7:12 PM EDT
Sarah McBride on the 2024 Delaware Debates stage Wednesday on the University of Delaware campus.
Evan Krape
/
University of Delaware
Sarah McBride on the 2024 Delaware Debates stage Wednesday on the University of Delaware campus.

Congresswoman Sarah McBride is officially running for reelection.

McBride filed for reelection on Friday June 12, then she made an announcement Monday evening in Rehoboth Beach.

That stop along the beach was the final one in McBride’s 57 in 57 tour where she visited all 57 towns and cities across the state in 57 hours.

Along the way, she met Delawareans to share her vision for the future, and she reinforced her commitment to building a campaign where no Delawarean is left behind.

McBride is running for a second two-year term in Congress. She was first elected to Washington in 2024 filling the spot left open when Lisa Blunt Rochester ran and won Tom Carper’s former Senate seat.

McBride defeated Republican John Whalen to earn the state’s lone House seat.

As of now, she doesn’t have a Democratic primary opponent, and the only GOP candidate is Earl Cooper.

Cooper would be a familiar opponent for McBride.   He ran against her as a Democrat two years ago and lost in the primary.
Tags
Politics & Government Sarah McBrideCongresselection 2026
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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