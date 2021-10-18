-
Sen. Chris Coons could have a say in Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s future in the Senate if Moore is elected to the chamber next week. He's vice…
-
It was just over a year ago that Lisa Blunt Rochester won a competitive Democratic primary for Delaware’s lone Congressional seat, setting her on the path…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is sponsoring legislation to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling.The debt ceiling caps the amount of money the treasury can borrow to pay the…
-
Delaware law enforcement agencies could get federal grant funding again this year to buy bulletproof vests. It’s part of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership…
-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) met with farmers Wednesday morning at the Harrington Fire Hall to hear the biggest issues they’re facing.…
-
The first African American woman to represent Delaware in Congress was sworn into the US House of Representatives Tuesday. And Democrat Lisa Blunt…
-
It’s looking like the 2016 election could be the “Year of the Woman” in Delaware, with three strong female candidates topping the ballot this November.The…
-
Big money is starting to flow into Delaware’s open congressional race on the Democratic side, with Sean Barney out-fundraising his opponents with cash…
-
Delaware Congressman John Carney was among those voting to support halting the admission of Syrian refugees to the U.S. without more stringent screening…
-
Delaware’s junior senator Chris Coons is cautiously optimistic about a two-year budget deal Congress appears prepared to pass this week.The deal would…