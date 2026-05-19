Wilmington’s former Mayor Mike Purzycki dies at age 80

Delaware leaders mourn former Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki who has died at age 80.

Purzycki first held public office when elected to New Castle County Council in 1982, where he served as Council's Finance Committee chair for nine years.

He returned to politics in 2016, becoming Mayor of Wilmington. He won an eight-way Democratic primary with less than a quarter of the votes cast and then secured 82 percent of the votes in the November 2016 general election.

He served two terms, stepping down in 2025 after passing on seeking a third term.

But Purzycki’s biggest legacy may be his decade as executive director of the Riverfront Development Corporation starting in 1996. His work transforming that area earned the appreciation of city and state leaders, who expressed their condolences Tuesday.

When he took over in 1996, there was little worth seeing on the west bank of the Christina River beyond the relatively new baseball stadium, home of the minor league Wilmington Blue Rocks.

A gutted shipyard warehouse was transformed into an arts and exhibition center, which later became the Chase Center on the Riverfront, a venue for conventions and social events. The Kahunaville nightclub became the Delaware Children’s Museum. The Shipyard Shops were conceived as a retail destination filled with outlet stores.

Handicapped by access issues and an inability to attract prominent merchandisers, they never caught on, but those storefronts now house a diverse array of businesses.

Restaurants and hotels, not to mention a miniature golf course, have filled the acreage between the Chase Center and the Children’s Museum. Long-neglected Justison Street has become more than entrance to the riverfront. Now it’s lined with luxury mid-rise apartments, neighborhood retail and more dining options. A new bridge provides easy access from South Market Street, where the 76ers Fieldhouse and outdoor athletic fields offer yet another attraction.

Purzycki reflected on his service to Wilmington leading the Riverfront Development Corp and as mayor in an interview with DPM at the close of his time as as the city's chief executive in 2024.

“We changed so much in the city, and with change comes, you know, some emotional stress. But we got it going, and looking back today, I'm so proud of what we did.” Purzycki said.

Current Wilmington City Councilmember Zanthia Oliver credits Purzycki with putting the city on solid fiscal footing as Riverfront Development Corporation executive director and Mayor. Oliver said he will always be remembered for setting Wilmington up for a bright future.

“Oh my god, look at the businesses down there, look at the revenue we have generated from that riverfront… I mean, it used to be industrial, it was empty down there, and look what he has done with under his leadership and his businesses and just his connections," said Oliver.

Oliver added part of Purzycki’s success stemmed from his ability to bridge the partisan divide.

“Who else would be able to have Republicans switch over to Democrats to get him voted in? Because they believed in me and they trusted him,” said Oliver.

A statement from Wilmington's State Senate delegation said Purzycki had a "profound and enduring impact on the City of Wilmington."

"Everyone who worked with Mike understood that he wouldn’t shy away from the toughest challenges facing the city, but that he would work to build consensus and partner with anyone who was interested in solving problems," the statement read.

House Democratic leadership responded to the news in kind.

"Mike loved to build," the House statement said. "We see that not just through the many landmarks that we can now look to and remember him, but the community, as well. His work brought people together, and in a city where community has always been the key to success, that was very important."

Former U.S. Senator Tom Carper expressed his sadness at the news and his deep respect for the former mayor.

"Michael and I had a deep friendship and shared in the belief that the best thing you can do to help someone is to help them get a job so they can support themselves and their families," Carper said, referencing his role in tasking Purzycki with Riverfront development. "We will miss him and our hearts go out to his wife, Bette, and their family. We have lost a giant.”

U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester addressed Purzycki as a "dedicated public servant and a visionary leader."

"Through his tenacity, determination, brains, and charm, Mike turned what was once a neglected wasteland into a thriving hub of economic activity and community life," Blunt Rochester said. "That transformation changed the trajectory of our city and created opportunity for generations of Delawareans. His legacy lies not only in bricks and mortar, but also in the spirit of service that inspired people like me."

Purzycki is survived by his wife and three children.