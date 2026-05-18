Fire leaves Wilmington’s 200 year-old Mother African Union Church severely damaged

A fire spread throughout Wilmington’s historic Mother African Union Church church at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. There were no civilian casualties, but two firefighters sustained minor injuries and have since been sent home from the hospital.

The church was founded in 1813 by Peter Spencer, a free African American. He hosted the August or Big Quarterly there, an event that continues today, to celebrate and discuss African American religious freedom.

Dr. Ronald W. Whitaker II is the church’s senior pastor.

“Obviously we're devastated, but at the same time, ironically, we are in a sermon series titled ‘Amazing Faith,’” Whitaker said. “So our faith is definitely tested right now. It's causing us to pray, it's causing us to worship, but moreover, it's causing us to be very strategic in terms of our next steps.”

Whitaker said his team is working to arrange a temporary place of worship for the congregation.

Several Wilmington City Councilmembers attended a Monday press conference with Gov. Matt Meyer and County Executive Marcus Henry. All support the church’s restoration.

Henry attended a press conference at the church Monday and said he sees the community gathering to respond.

“We’re all together on this,” Henry said. “Count me in, count my staff in, count my friends in. We'll lay brick, we'll do drywall, we'll do whatever he's necessary, and we'll get you some money too, by the way.”

Whitaker said the outpouring of love from community members far and wide has been heartwarming in the middle of a heartbreak.

“In the midst of everything, we know that we have the support of the community,” Whitaker said. “And that means everything to us, so the community is not going to have us fall. And at the same time, we also know we have a continued obligation for the community.”

Wilmington’s Fire Department is investigating the fire and will not comment on the cause until that work is complete, likely in the next two weeks.