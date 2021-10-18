-
Four new historic markers are up in the City of Wilmington to commemorate women winning the right to vote. The new markers are part of the National Votes…
Wilmington is finally launching a way to appeal parking tickets online. Unlike many cities, getting a traffic ticket appealed in Wilmington first means…
The Salesianum School in Wilmington will receive a massive donation from a high-profile alum. The prominent Catholic high school for boys in Wilmington…
Residents and advocates have long pushed for Wilmington police to wear body cameras. That call will soon become a reality. Some Wilmington police officers…
Wilmington residents won’t see higher taxes next fiscal year, despite a projected multi-million dollar deficit fueled by the pandemic. Mayor Mike…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. It was the…
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
Wilmington’s 76ers Fieldhouse officially broke ground Wednesday. The new 76ers’ Fieldhouse in South Wilmington will be home to the 76ers’ NBA G League…
State and City of Wilmington officials are touting transportation infrastructure investments being made throughout the First State’s largest city.Over…
After backlash from residents, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says he wants the City to rein in discretionary spending.In a statement, Purzycki said the…