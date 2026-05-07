Delaware lawmakers send immigration bill to the governor

One of State Rep. Mara Gorman’s immigration bills heads to Gov. Matt Meyer after passing the state Senate with bipartisan support.

HB 151 says state dollars are barred from going to support private detention centers, which are often used for immigration-related detentions.

State Senator Ray Seigfried co-sponsored the bill. On the Senate floor, he answered questions from Senator Brian Pettyjohn.

"Has there been any talk in Delaware about privatizing any correction facilities?" Pettyjohn asked.

Seigfried responded: "this is more of a preventative in nature legislation."

Pettyjohn asked about input from the state Department of Corrections on this. Seigfried said DOC supports the bill.

Seigfried added that in an instance where Delaware’s own detention facilities are overcrowded, this bill would not prevent the state from asking for temporary assistance from a private facility. But he notes Delaware’s facilities currently have space.

Despite passing in its originating chamber along party lines, it passed in the senate along party lines.

Gov. Meyer has signed other immigration oversight measures from Rep. Gorman, but has not signaled yet if he will sign this one. Delaware Public media reached out to the governor’s office about HB 151 but did not hear back in time for this story

