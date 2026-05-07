Bill seeking additional literacy testing reports gains House approval

A bill to increase reporting on literacy testing schools conduct for K-3 students got house approval.

Previous legislation began the statewide effort for schools to administer literacy screenings three times a year in 2023.

But schools were only required to submit a report to the state once a year, by the end of October, based on the tests.

State Rep. Kim Williams chairs the House Education committee and co-sponsored both the past legislation that created the literacy testing and this bill to increase reporting.

"I did not feel the initial reporting requirement had enough data points to see if there was actual growth from the beginning of the school year to the end," she said.

It comes as the state responds to what Governor Matt Meyers has called a "literacy emergency." And the Department of Education looks for information that will help it know where to funnel efforts and improve student test scores.

Williams's bill will asked schools to report to the state twice a year, in October and June. She said the decision to ask for biannual reporting is based on feedback from the Brandywine School District and Department of Education.

The DOE develops an annual report using the information schools provide, which it will submit in August.

HB 267 now heads to the senate, where it's co-sponsored by the Senate Education Committee chair Laura Sturgeon.