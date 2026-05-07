Rehoboth approves all-way stop sign resolution, now needs DelDOT approval

Rehoboth City Commissioners approve six all-way stop sign installments on some of their busiest streets.

The resolution calls for an all-way stop sign installment at six intersections- two on Columbia Avenue, two on Henlopen Avenue, and two on State Road.

Commissioner Mark Saunders says while this is a long-discussed project, efforts ramped up around six months ago when the safety committee was first formed.

“We’ve received, I think, around 120 signatures from residents- particularly on State, Columbia, and Henlopen- with concerns about the traffic. Particularly, the speed of the traffic.” he said.

Saunders, who chairs Rehoboth’s City Streets and Safety Committee, says work on the plan included meetings with the public and Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks, as well gathering data on potential solutions.

At the speed, Saunders says, was the focal point of much of the discussion- he says their goal isn’t necessarily to reduce the traffic volume.

“It isn’t the amount of traffic, but the speed of that traffic. We probably have no control over the amount of traffic, but we certainly have control over the speed. We believe that these stop signs will go a long way in promoting safety for pedestrians, for bicyclists, as well as other cars.” he said.

The specific intersections are where State Road Crosses Hickman/Canal Streets, as well as where it crosses Munson/Grove Streets; where Columbia Avenue crosses Gerar Street and where it crosses Fourth Street; where Henlopen Avenue crosses Gerar Street and where it crosses Third Street.

Saunders says ultimately, these six locations will have the most impact.

“We feel that these stop signs will actually help slow down the traffic, which is our biggest objective.” he said.

Council approved the resolution to install the stop signs, but since some roads affected are maintained by DelDOT, the resolution also needs its approval.

City leaders say that temporary markings will be placed at prospective intersections to warn residents of the upcoming change.