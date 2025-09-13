Gov. Matt Meyer signs two bills to support fire companies across the First State

Delaware continues its streak of legislation to support fire companies across the state, particularly for volunteer departments struggling with recruitment and retention.

The first bill, sponsored by State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte), updates the Delaware Volunteerism Act to specify that high school students can complete their community service requirements by volunteering with their local fire department.

Students may now also earn up to one elective credit for volunteering, which Rep. Heffernan hopes will incentivize students to not only help out at their local fire companies, but that it could spark a passion in fire service.

“Some students will come in looking for credit, but what they'll find is a sense of purpose, the pride of serving, the excitement of teamwork and the power of giving back. And some of them will decide that this is where they belong, and they'll be part of the next generation of first responders," Rep. Heffernan said.

The second bill, sponsored by State Sen. Darius Brown (D-New Castle), provides $7,000 in funeral expenses for deceased members of volunteer fire companies, ladies’ auxiliaries and volunteer ambulance and rescue companies.

"Volunteer firefighters are not just heroes, but they are members of our communities, our friends and our family, and when a tragedy strikes, the last thing their loved ones should have to worry about is financial stress," Sen. Brown said. "Today, during an already painful time, we can show our appreciation and commitment to supporting them and their families, both in life and in death. Moreover, enhancing these benefits sends a powerful message to current and future volunteers. It highlights the value we place on their service and encourages more individuals to step forward and contribute to their communities."

The program is expected to cost the state just under $100,000 each fiscal year and will go into effect on Oct. 1. The benefits will apply even if the first responder was also a state employee eligible for other burial benefits.

Many of Delaware fire companies are powered by volunteers, but questions over the sustainability of funding models for these departments and a push toward career firefighters have come to light in recent years. The Wilmington Fire Department is the only location in Delaware whose staff are fully paid.

All three Delaware counties commissioned studies looking into fire services — New Castle and Sussex's reports are complete, while Kent is expected to wrap up soon.

The Sussex study found volunteer numbers to be down dramatically throughout the county and highlighted financial concerns.

"Every fire company is different, but for many fire companies in Delaware, the way we’ve done it for generations probably is not gonna work for future generations, so we gotta figure out a new way to fund [companies] that’s sustainable and provides the highest quality first response in every community in Delaware," Gov. Meyer said.

The governor says once the Kent study is finalized, he expects to review the results with the state legislature and local governments to figure out how to sustain fire service funding for the long term.