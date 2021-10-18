-
The First State is a step closer to seeing stronger regulation of so-called “forever chemicals” in its drinking water. House lawmakers passed legislation…
Cleaning up water in the First State is on lawmakers’ minds this session.Delaware is close to creating trust fund to help increase spending on water…
A bill that’s already been introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session would stop youth incarceration in adult prisons in Delaware. State law…
Legislation that would move jurisdiction for minors in the adult court system sparked intense debate last week.State Rep. Debra Heffernan’s (D-Bellefonte)…
State lawmakers could raise the state’s high school dropout age.Currently students who are 16 years old and older aren’t legally required to go to…
Delaware youth have new criminal justice protections that help them avoid having a record.Gov. John Carney signed two juvenile justice reforms this…
Legislation establishing paid family leave for state workers in Delaware is heading to the state Senate.The House passed it Tuesday after a contentious…
Gov. John Carney will soon decide whether to ban conversion therapy in the First State.A bill barring it passed the Delaware House Thursday.Conversion…
This could be the year the General Assembly passes paid family leave for state employees.The legislation sponsored by State Rep. Debra Heffernan…
Delaware teens now have additional protections in the criminal justice system.Gov. John Carney signed legislation last week reducing the possibility…