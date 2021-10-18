-
State Sen. Darius Brown is removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The move comes after Brown’s arrest Tuesday following an alleged…
State Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington) faces charges after being arrested following an alleged altercation at a North Wilmington restaurant Sunday…
A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.The equal…
The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “A constitutional amendment explicitly…
Black lawmakers in Delaware’s General Assembly are offering a plan to address systemic racism and police brutality in the First State.The Delaware…
More adults in Delaware are eligible for expungement of certain criminal records starting Friday, when the Adult Expungement Reform Act signed by Gov.…
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly thirty years on death row in Alabama before his conviction was overturned. He appeared in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss…
The state's first lynching memorial will be replaced after it was stolen this summer. The historical marker remembering lynching victim George White was…
A new state law could help DelDOT enforce restrictions on truck traffic in residential areas.Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday allowing state…
The historical marker installed in memory of lynching victim George White this summer has been stolen from Greenbank Park in Prices Corner. New Castle…