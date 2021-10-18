-
The Joint Finance Committee finished work on the last of the budget bills for next year. And this is the largest Grant-in-Aid bill in state history.…
-
Members of the Joint Finance Committee finished up the budget mark-up process Wednesday.Lawmakers squeezed what was expected to be a two week process down…
-
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
-
State lawmakers are questioning why the Department of Health and Social Services is failing to meet its requirement to fully fund intellectual disability…
-
The Division of Public Health reviewed its coronavirus response with state lawmakers Wednesday. What’s next as Delaware manages the COVID-19 pandemic was…
-
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…
-
The state’s case backlog was a topic of concern for lawmakers during a budget hearing for Delaware’s Judiciary Thursday. The state’s court system…
-
The Department of Education took time going over the $42 million increase to their budget with the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday.The Department of…
-
The Department of Resources and Environmental Control looking to state lawmakers to fund a host of projects in the coming year. DNREC is seeking a more…
-
Juvenile Justice was a big topic of conversation at the Kids Department’s budget hearing Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee spent all of Thursday with…