How population shifts may affect Delawareans’ representation over the next ten years was the focus of lawmakers' latest redistricting hearing.
Gov. John Carney signed a series of bills aimed at access to healthcare Thursday.All three were championed by freshman State Sen. Marie Pinkney, who says…
State House Democrats released their draft of new district lines Wednesday night.After every census, state lawmakers are tasked with re-drawing the…
Some individual lawmakers want State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign after her indictment on corruption charges, but House and Senate leadership stop…
State senators have released the first drafts of new district maps today.In Delaware, state lawmakers are responsible for drawing the maps that split the…
A bill providing Delawareans with new pathways to a career was signed by the Gov. Carney Thursday. A program that’s been a few years in the making finally…
State lawmakers faced a crowd that seemed to approve the state’s redistricting process this year. To ensure candidates running for office next year know…
State lawmakers are looking at problems facing Delaware’s aging population, and seeking solutions. As a retirement hotspot, Delaware’s population is…
Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) kicks off a three-month toll amnesty program next month.The program starts on October 1, 202, giving toll…
The Delaware General Assembly is finally beginning its redistricting process, after many delays. Delaware’s General Assembly finally released a…