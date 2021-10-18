Wilmington Budget

-
Wilmington City Council adopts a Fiscal Year ’22 budget. Council overwhelmingly passed the Capital and Operating Budgets for the upcoming fiscal year with…
Wilmington City Council overwhelmingly approved a 3.8 percent sewer fee increase for City residents starting July 1. And Mayor Mike Purzycki’s proposed…
Wilmington City Council is gearing up to vote on the mayor’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020. Council members seem largely supportive of the…
There is no property tax increase in Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s 2020 budget proposal. But the plan he presented to City Council Thursday seeks a 3.8…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is seeking to raise city spending by nearly 5% in his 2019 budget plan.Purzycki’s proposal calls for $162.3 million dollar…
Wilmington mayor Mike Purzycki says tax hikes and budget cuts are needed to avert what he calls a looming fiscal crisis in the state’s largest…
Wilmington City Council voted down a proposed $154 million FY17 operating budget Thursday night in a 6-7 vote. There were many dissenters, including…
Wilmington City Council members have ironed out details of the FY17 budget they are expected to vote on Thursday night.A $154 million spending plan was…